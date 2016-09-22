Superstar Ne-Yo announces Milton Keynes date

Global chart-topper Ne-Yo is performing Milton Keynes this December.

He will be bringing his Non Fiction tour to ArenaMK on Sunday December 11.

With three number 1 records, over 10 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards to his name as well as having collaborated with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Celine Dion and many more, Ne-Yo is one of the biggest stars in modern R&B. In the ten years since the release of his debut album In My Own Words he has established himself as one of the leading performers and songwriters in his genre.

Visit robomagiclive.com to book.