Salute Hendrix and Cream at Luton show

The music of Jimi Hendrix and Cream will be celebrated at a show coming to Luton Library Theatre this month.

Voodoo Room, a new power trio, will present a full-on performance featuring the classic tracks of the blues-rock masters. Eschewing the pantomime-style tribute shows of some of their peers, Voodoo Room focus on power for musicianship.

Virtuoso guitarist Peter Orr has been thrilling audiences throughout the UK and Europe for nearly three decades, mashing up classic riff-based rock anthems with a style evocative of their time.

Drummer John Tonks is a leading session musician with extensive touring and recording credits, including such diverse luminaries as Duran Duran, The Streets and Steve Winwood.

Completing the line-up is Andy Tolman, who has played live bass for the likes of Ben E King and Rodriguez, whilst also fulfilling many a music enthusiast’s dream by participating in a recording session with legendary Beatles producer, the late Sir George Martin.

A spokesman said: “Voodoo Room’s mission is to deliver the all-time great Cream and Hendrix numbers with a true passion worthy of the classic masters. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the thrill of this musical ride as it was back then.”

The show takes place at Luton Library Theatre on Saturday September 24 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15. Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com to book.