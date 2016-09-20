Street parties to launch Luton art project

Parties in the street will herald the beginning of a new contemporary visual art project for Luton next week.

Called As You Change, So Do I, the project is commissioned by Luton Culture, promising new public artworks alongside a programme of events including performances, projections, screenings and talks.

The launch takes place on Thursday September 29, with three new works – If You Can Dream It, You Must Do It by Mark Titchner, Keep the Home Fires Burning and Mother and Child (Luton) by Scott King, and Awearness Luton by Susan A Barnett.

Highlights of the launch include a street festival welcoming home commuters at 7pm and a street party on Bute Street at 7.30pm, both as part of Scott King’s work, and a talk about Susan A Barnett’s project at 8pm. Scott King’s Mother and Child (Luton) photograph projections will illuminate the Culture Wall from 8.15pm.

As part of the project, lead artist Mark Titchner plans to install a major new public work in Luton town centre. A monumental light box titled Beacon (2016) will occupy the gable end wall of the Hat Factory facing the approach from Luton’s central railway station. Commuters, local people and visitors will greeted by the slogan ‘If you can dream it, you must do it’. Titchner plans to install the work in December.

Titchner was born in 1973 in Luton and studied at Central St Martins College of Art and Design. His works are held in many permanent art collections, including the Tate, and the Government Art Collection.

Visit www.lutonculture.com for full details of the project.