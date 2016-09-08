Top acts coming to The Stables for new season

Booking has just opened for the new season of shows at The Stables in Wavendon.

The line-up from October to the end of December is as varied and high-quality as ever, with music to suit most tastes from some of the best acts around.

Among the performers are Jon Boden, the former star of Bellowhead now going solo, and the Sons of Pitches, winners of BB2’s The Naked Choir.

Classic pop comes to the venue in the form of Midge Ure, Big Country, Glenn Tilbrook and Go West, with Kiki Dee, Joe Brown & Maddy Prior also appearing.

And there’s comedy too, with Andy Hamilton, Marcus Brigstocke, James Acaster, Jason Byrne and Rich Hall among the acts lined up.

Visit www.stables.org or call 01908 280800 to book.