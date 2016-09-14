VIDEO: Proms in the Park is a fitting finale

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Flags, bowlers and flashing headgear were out in force for the finale of Dunstable’s Summer of Music.

Despite a rainy forecast, families and friends gathered with their picnics and rugs, on Priory Meadow, in the view of the Priory Church of St Peter and the award winning Priory Gardens for “Proms in the Park”.

The Dunstable Town Band got Saturday evening off to a great start, and happily the weather gradually improved.

Click on the video by the Luton Digital Media Archive for some of the action.

