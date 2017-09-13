5 things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the Luton and Dunstable areas

1 MUSIC

The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 15

It’s not every tribute act that’s endorsed by the family of the star being impersonated.

But Clive John’s resemblance to Johnny Cash is so striking that he has the backing of the Man in Black’s granddaughter, Roseanne Cash. Clive is bringing the Johnny Cash Roadshow to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable – with audiences promised the most authentic experience possible.“I always loved his music – it was the background to my youth,” said Clive. “I loved the richness of his voice and there was something about the way he sang - it was never just another song, there was real emotion there. And I could really feel it.” The Johnny Cash Roadshow is now a tour de force with Clive, the Carter Sisters, a live band and brass section. The night incorporates all the old favourites like Ring of Fire and Kris Kristofferson’s Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY THEATRE

Tales from the Shed, Hat Factory, Luton, September 16

Tales from the Shed are vibrant, interactive theatre shows presented by Chickenshed, perfect for young children. The informal, lively and engaging shows have the audience and performers sharing the same space – with children always encouraged to make a lot of noise and to make the story happen. The show promises plenty of fun and silliness, and there will be plenty of colourful puppets and live songs. Two shows take place on September 16, with more planned for future months, all featuring the same popular characters – from Can-Can the beautiful bird to laid back Lion Down and The Thing That Goes Blurgh. Go along and be prepared to believe in the magic.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

3 MUSIC

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 20

It’s 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time recorded their first number 1 hit single The Sound of Silence. And in honour of the anniversary, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to the Grove Theatre. Following its West End success at the Leicester Square Theatre, London, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is among the world’s biggest and most successful, international touring theatre shows, celebrating the lives and career of folk/rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel. Featuring a full cast of talented West End actors and musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s. It tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Gabriel Latchin, Bear Club, Luton, September 16

Jazz pianist Gabriel Latchin has played at concert halls, clubs and festivals around the UK and Europe, including Ronnie Scott’s, The Barbican, The Queen’s Hall, The London Jazz Festival and The Jazz Bar. He has become known as a sideman, but is touring to promote his debut solo album. Gabriel said: “It’s time to step out of the shadows. I wanted to create new arrangements of classics and offer my own compositions.”

Details: www.the-bear.club

5 THEATRE

TJ Higgs, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 19

TJ Higgs is billed as one the UK’s foremost psychic mediums. She believes that the challenges she has faced in life have played an essential part in making her the medium she is today. TJ worked closely with the late Colin Fry with whom she co-presented the Three Mediums theatre show in four UK cities including a sell-out show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

As well as her many TV appearances on Destiny TV and ITV3’s The X-tra Factor, TJ also starred in Psychic Private Eyes for Zone Reality, and investigated murders and missing people cases for CBS Reality Television.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

