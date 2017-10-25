5 things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable

Here is out guide to some of the events coming to Luton and Dunstable

1MUSIC

The Rat Pack.

Grove Theatre, October 25

It’s a chance to celebrate a unique chapter in entertainment as a star-studded, award-winning cast presents a host of tributes to music legends. Acclaimed as one of the world’s greatest Sinatra interpreters, David Alacey (Lovejoy) stars alongside Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin. They are joined by Central Television’s ‘Mr Weather’, Des Coleman (Lenny from EastEnders) as Sammy Davis Jnr and Anita Harris, who brings her own salute to another original member of the Rat Pack, Judy Garland. Featuring all the great hits – My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, That’s Amore, Come Fly With Me – and backed by the LA Showgirls, the show is now celebrating its 20th record-breaking year.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Book of Darkness

and Light, Hat Factory, Luton, October 31

The Book of Darkness & Light is a new storytelling experience from writer Adam Robinson and musician Ben Styles. Using a combination of original ghost stories and live violin music, the performance promises to be spooky, mesmerising and charming. The show includes some short, local ghost stories and legends specific to the location. With the ancient book in hand, The Storyteller tells three chilling tales as The Musician fills the room with a haunting score. The stories range from moving to macabre. In Plagued, a cruel politician gets his comeuppance when he returns home one wintry night. In Girl, Dancing an ageing stage star becomes jealous of her step-daughter’s fame, making a ghastly decision to get her out of the picture. In The Bonehouse, a historian comes face-to-face with the gruesome history of an abandoned village lock-up. A suitably theatrical and chilling way to spend Halloween.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

3 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 26

Cheeky comedy Dirty Dusting promises laughs aplenty when it comes to the Grove. The show tells of Gladys, Elsie and Olive, three cleaning ladies who are about to be put out to pasture by their overzealous office manager, Dave. Feeling they have little chance of gaining employment elsewhere, the ladies have to boost their falling income – and a chance wrong number gives them a the idea of running a sex chat line. They just need to keep it a secret from their boss – and needless to say, things don’t go entirely to plan. Crissy Rock, known to TV viewers from Benidorm, and I’m A Celebrity, joins Leah Bell, Dolores Porretta Brown and Andy Green in this heartwarming comedy.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 28 and 29

Peppa Pig and her friends are back in a brand new live show, Peppa Pig’s Adventure, featuring a new story, loads of songs and heaps of fun. Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in. Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of the popular animated TV series, which he directs and has adapted for the theatre. He has also adapted and directed the four previous Peppa Pig live stage shows – Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise. The show features music from BAFTA award-winning composer, Mani Svavarsson.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Ghosts and Ghouls, Wrest Park, October 23 to 29

Ghosts and Ghouls is a chance for young visitors to scare themselves silly this Halloween. Little horrors will be able to take part in a ghost hunt trail for the entire family, listening to stories told by Victorian ghost hunters as they collect spooky clues and solve haunting puzzles. Creepy crafts will also be available to take part in.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk

