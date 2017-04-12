A ballet dance with Cinderella in Dunstable

Vienna Festival Ballet presents the classic tale of Cinderella in Dunstable this month.

The much-loved rags-to-riches fairytale takes to the stage of the Grove Theatre on Sunday, April 30, at 5pm.

Vienna Festival Ballet’s Cinderella blends pure classical dancing and a touch of pantomime.

The company aims to perform the great classical ballets in theatres nationwide for audiences of all ages. The music, by Rossini, contains a collection of his most famous operatic achievements and has been especially arranged for and recorded for Vienna Festival Ballet.

Co-artistic director Gill Mallek said: “Cinderella will have all the elegance and extravagance associated with the best of ballet and, of course, some of the best ballet dancers from around the world.”

Company founder Peter Mallek said: “We are always delighted to see familiar faces in the audience as people return to see us time and time again.

“As always we bring exquisite and lavish handmade costumes, and beautiful sets which project colour and vitality to enhance the workings of the dancers, choreographer and the composer.”

Tickets cost £24 for adults and £18 for concessions.

Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.