A fab FebFest for families in Luton

Children’s arts festival FebFest will be back in venues across Luton for children and their families to enjoy this February half term.

Full House Theatre will be presenting programme of theatre and dance performances, as well as puppetry, dance and drama workshops and free storytelling and creative activities.

The festival has been funded by Arts Council England, meaning that events are offered at either low cost or free of charge.

Full House creative director Ben Miles said: “FebFest has gone from strength to strength, attracting top shows and workshops from around the country, and we’re really excited to be bringing such a fantastic programme to Luton this half term”.

The Library Theatre will host one of the festival highlights, The Bear, adapted from the book of the same name by much loved children’s author Raymond Briggs.

The Adventures of Walter Lemonface at The Hat Factory offers an interactive mix of live animation, music and storytelling for children agedthree and above.

Dance piece Where The River Runs at The Hat Factory promises to enthral children aged four and above, while Trampoline show ‘Anyday’ at The Hat Factory promises to transcend all expectations of what a circus show can be.

Also back following its popularity last year is the Imagination Station, a drop-in creative space for young people of all ages at the Hat Factory, featuring arts and crafts, face-painting, storytelling and music.

Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878 100 for more details.