A feast for the eyes and ears in store at Ampthill Festival

Stars from the West End will lead what promises to be a night to remember at the Ampthil Proms this weekend.

Oliver Tompsett and Julie Atherton have stared in Guys & Dolls, Avenue Q, We Will Rock You, Fame, Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia! and Wicked.

And they are taking part in the extravaganza at Ampthill Great Park on Saturday July 1 .

The music comes from the popular Ampthill Town Band, the Redborne Jazz Band and the Ampthill Concert Orchestra.

And aside from sumptuous summery sounds, there’ll be a feast for the eyes too, with a spectacular firework display in store to round off the event.

The Proms are part of the Ampthill Festival Weekend, which also includes the annual Gala Day on Sunday July 2.

The free community event which takes place in Ampthill Park from 12.30pm to late afternoon. It is a day for relaxing, listening to music and watching arena acts, meeting up with friends and finding out about community groups and businesses.

A highlight of Gala Day is the parade which passes through the town centre and arrives at the park around 1.15pm. Prizes are presented to the best dressed groups by the Mayor and then we start our arena performances on the cricket ground.

The festival weekend begins on Friday June 30 with AmpRocks, featuring acts including The Human League, Busted and Cast.

Tickets for AmpRocks are sold out but are still available for the Proms. See www.ampthillfestival.co.uk for more.