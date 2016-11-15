A night of true horrors awaits at the circus in Dunstable

Prepare for a bizarre, brave and bold night at the theatre when the Circus of Horrors comes to Dunstable this week.

The show, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary, comes to the Grove Theatre on Friday, November 18, at 7.30pm.

Its latest incarnation is called The Never-ending Nightmare. It features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre acts all woven into what is described as an “Alice in Horrorland-type story” driven by a mainly original soundtrack.

The Circus of Horrors created history when it became the only circus to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for more than 100 years.

The Circus of Horrors started its journey at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world, including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Eminem, Motley Crue, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic Street Preachers, Foo Fighters and many more.

Its TV credits now also boast The X Factor, The Slammer, Daybreak, Fairground Attractions, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Body Shockers, Fake Reaction, This Morning, Ant & Dec, The One Show and the Royal Command Performance.

The show has been hailed by The Times as “a bloody great night out”, by The Sun as “freaking awesome” and by The Independent as “bloodthirsty and burlesque”.

Tickets cost £25 or £20 for concessions. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.