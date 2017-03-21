Acclaimed trio of comics on way to Dunstable

A deep-voiced raconteur and a “filth-firing voice of nature” promise to bring laughter to Dunstable this week.

The Barnstormers Comedy Night comes to the Grove Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) from 8pm and features David Whitney, Diane Spencer and Stefano Paolini.

Born in Aberdeen into an army family, David grew up all over the world on various army camps. He now plays some of the biggest clubs in the UK. David is also an accomplished bagpiper and played at Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

David’s material is described as “a fine blend of political satire and pure filth, making him the thinking person’s comic”.

Diane delights audiences worldwide with her cheeky, dark and often edgy stand-up comedy. She is known for her charming demeanour, cutting wit and skilfully crafted material and has been described by the Sunday Express as a “flame-haired, filth-firing force of nature”.

Stefano is a regular face on the national and international comedy circuit, where his mixture of stand-up comedy, characters, impressions and beatboxing have seen him perform across the UK and also Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Germany, Malta, France and Italy.

The Evening Standard has described him as “the best voice-merchant on the live circuit” and “destined for wider exposure”.

Freewheeling Barnstormers MC Kevin Precious will be on hand once more to preside over the proceedings.

Tickets cost £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door.

Call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or visit the theatre’s website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.