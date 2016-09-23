Local artist with new exhibition at UGT for October

Local artist Louise Chatfield will be exhibiting her atmospheric paintings at Art Underground during October.

This is of course at the Under Ground Theatre in Grove Road, underneath the library, and will be open every Friday and Saturday in October, from 10-4pm.

Louise also currently has three paintings in the open exhibition at Hop Gallery, Lewes, until September 25.

Based in East Sussex, Louise has featured in several prestigious exhibitions in the county as well as in the East Midlands, and the Home Counties, and last year exhibited jointly with Susan Lynch at the Little Chelsea Gallery. Her work is held privately in Sussex, Devon, Hertfordshire, Kent, East Midlands and London. She showed her work in Open Studios in Pevensey Bay this summer.

Louise was born in London, and although offered a place by a local art college when a teenager, was instead encouraged to focus on exams, university and getting a ‘proper job’.

However, her love of art stayed with her, and she worked alongside professional artists and attended many workshops, courses, and one-to-one tutorials, fitted in around full time employment.

Drawing inspiration from the land and seascapes of the south and west coasts, as well as Scotland - including a recent visit to the Hebrides - she paints in a free, energetic and fluid style, using mixed media, acrylics and oils - with palette knives, sponges, scrapers, brushes and even fingers.

She is always searching for an atmosphere and emotional response which leads the mind beyond that which can be seen.

You can discover more on her website www.chatfieldart.com or call Louise on 07921 817332, or 01323489474.