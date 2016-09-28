New nightclub to open in The Quadrant

A new nightclub will open its doors to Dunstable clubbers at the end of November.

Unity Bar Co recently took over the lease on the vacant premises that used to house After Dark nightclub, in The Quadrant, Dunstable.

Steve Elliott, 24, of Dunstable, owner of Unity Bar Co, said: “We have recently got a lease for the building and we will be open it as a nightclub,.

“It is the old Ritzy’s, Jumpin’ Jacks and After Dark unit. I think it will be good for the town to have a new nightclub, although the current bars and clubs are doing well, it is good for people to have variety in the town. I have had people come up to me and say there is not much choice of clubs in Dunstable.

“The venue has been left vacant since After Dark closed, we are completely refurbishing it, we have a budget of £125,000, we are aiming to open at the end of November.

“It is a big unit and has three bars, we will make use of all the bars and one will be a cocktail and wine bar. We will try and do live music events and different things at the club throughout the year.”

Unity Bar Co will be releasing details of the opening night and the special guest DJ soon.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “This is good news for the town’s night time economy and we are pleased to hear about more new businesses coming to Dunstable. This is an exciting time for Dunstable with lots of positive changes taking place. We are working on several initiatives which will continue to enhance the town’s shopping and leisure offer with the aim of supporting the town centre to thrive, now and in the future.

A spokesperson for Quadrant Shopping Centre said; “We’re very pleased to see Unity Bar opening in the town centre. The club will be a bolster to the night-time economy in Dunstable offering a quality venue in the town. The team from the Unity are working hard to prepare for the opening in November and have some exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Councillor Liz Jones is pleased Unity Bar Co is coming to town, she said: “It is great to see yet another closed down premises getting a facelift and re-opening for business in our town. The night time economy plays an important part in our community and I welcome Unity Bar Co to Dunstable.”