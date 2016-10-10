Celebrate Shappi’s Britain at Luton Library Theatre

Popular comic Shappi Khorsandi is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain with a show in Luton.

She brings her new UK tour Oh My Country – From Morris dancing to Morrissey to Luton Library Theatre on Saturday October 15.

Shappi, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News for You and Q.I, is reclaiming patriotism and sending a love letter to her adopted land.

She also had the honour of being nominated at the British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominees Jo Brand and Sarah Millican, and has also appeared as a panelist on ITV1’s Loose Women and BBC One’s Question Time.

The Guardian said of Shappi: “She has plenty to say, and says it with pointedness and potency.” The London Evening Standard said she “makes live comedy thrilling”.

Shappi is known for her whip-crack style, softened by what is described as her “deliciously mischievous delivery and endless charm”.

She is the author of the best-selling A Beginners Guide to Acting English and debut novel Nina is not OK, and was also recently elected president of the British Humanist society.

Tickets cost £15 or £13 for concessions. The show starts at 7.30pm and is suitable for ages 16 and above. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.