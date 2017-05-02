Celebrate the gods of rock in Dunstable

There are some serious rock gods being celebrated in Dunstable over the coming weeks as top tribute acts take to the Grove Theatre stage.

From street busker to international superstar, Rod Stewart has stood the test of time to become one of rocks greatest icons. Now Paul Metcalfe promises an authentic and charismatic performance, assuming the persona of this legendary singer-songwriter and performer right down to the last detail. The theatrical production of Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story is on Friday May 12 at 7.30pm.

The Quo Experience isn’t just another Quo tribute band – it promises the full Quo experience. Fans can experience the sounds and looks of Britain’s biggest singles chart band of all time. The show takes to the stage on Thursday June 8 at 7.30pm.

And the rocking continues with the Kast Off Kinks, former members of the legendary band The Kinks, back together to relive the good times. This great line-up includes Mick Avory, John Dalton, Ian Gibbons and support from Dave Clarke.

Dedicated followers fashion can rock out to Kast Off Kinks on Friday June 9 at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices vary. Call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or visit the website www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information about the shows.