Celebrating a Suffragette at Luton concert

A musical portrait of a pioneering composer and suffragette is promised at Luton Library Theatre on Monday.

The Galos Piano Trio and soprano Sarah Gabriel will present an evening exploring the music of British composer Dame Ethel Smyth. The concert will also feature music by Clara Schumann and Greig.

James Longford, pianist with the trio, was awarded the Tagore Gold Medal by the Royal College of Music and was organ scholar of St Martin-in-the-Fields, London.

He works for a number of organisations and ensembles, including the Royal Opera House, Royal Ballet, English National Opera, BBC Singers, London Concert Choir and Southbank Sinfonia.

The trio’s cellist Heidi Parsons completed both her bachelors and post-graduate training at the Royal Academy of Music where she was awarded the Suggia scholarship and the Leverhulme orchestral fellowship. She has recently performed at the Purcell Room, the Royal Festival Hall, and live on BBC Radio 3.

Violinist Felicity Broome-Skelton has led a varied performing life. As a period instrument specialist she has worked with the Hanover Band, Academy of Ancient Music and the Feinstein Ensemble. As a modern musician she has played for Les Misérables and toured with Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, as well as many other groups performing repertoire from opera to pop.

Soprano Sarah Gabriel has broadcast for BBC Radio 3, France Musique, RTÉ, NPR, and Radio France.

The concert is organised by Luton Music and starts at 7.30pm.

Call 01582 878100 to book.