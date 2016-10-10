Classic sounds of legendary acts at Dunstable theatre

Music from the 1960s and ‘70s will live on at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable over the coming weeks with a range of acts playing at the venue.

Think Floyd recreate the atmosphere, visual magnitude and musical excellence of Pink Floyd, live on stage. Enhanced by alaser light show, the concert is hitting the stage on Thursday November 10 at 7.30pm.

Returning by popular demand, The Sensational 60s Experience aims to give audiences a definite feel-good factor with non-stop ‘60s nostalgia. Seven legendary names will take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten on Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm.

Marc Bolan’s rock-a-boogie songs are living on with T.Rextasy, the world’s only official live tribute band, who stop by on their Marc Bolan and T.Rex 40 Year Anniversary tour on Wednesday November 16 at 7.30pm.

And the music reaches the 1980s in classic style om Wednesday November 30 at 7.30pm with Jackson Live in Concert, as long-time fan Ben, recreates the Michael Jackson experience with srenditions of his favourite songs. Joined by a band and dancers, Ben prides himself on having the voice and all the signature dance moves needed to pay fitting tribute to the King of Pop.

Ticket prices vary. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.