Corrie killer brings villainy to pantomime

Coronation Street star Brian Capron has spoken of his excitement about his role in the forthcoming Grove Theatre pantomime, Aladdin.

Best known for playing the infamous baddie Richard Hillman in the soap opera, his character in the production is as heinous as ever, as he assumes the role of Abanazar at the Dunstable venue.

And he’s looking forward to the challenge of entertaining families in the time-honoured festive fashion.

“Someone once said that the happiest sound in the world is that of children’s laughter,” said Brian. “And that’s the best thing about panto – of course I like to give them a bit of fright too! If I hear the odd gasp or dare I say cry, I know I’m doing my job.”

Brian became interested in theatre at school doing school plays. He started working in the theatre in Exeter in 1970 and began working in TV in 1973.

He began his role as Richard Hillman in Coronation Street in 2001, going on to become one of its most infamous characters for his murderous behaviour. Brian said: “The storyline was so exciting and became a little bit of Corrie history. It’s rare to have such an interesting and challenging role and I had the time of my life with the twists and turns in such a dramatic plot.”

And he relishes the chance to bring a bit of good-natured badness to the Christmas season. Brian said: “This panto is going to be great because the producer puts real heart into it, with a beautiful set and costumes, live music and a terrific cast. You and the family will love it.”

Aladdin runs from Thursday, December 8, to Monday, January 2. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.