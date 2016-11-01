Discover how punk changed Luton with series of gigs and events

Luton is hosting a series of punk-inspired events in the next few weeks to mark 40 years since the release of the Sex Pistols’ debut single.

The influence and impact of punk on Luton - from fashion to film, politics to identity and, of course, music - will be explored in a series of concerts and films.

The season starts with a film double bill The Clash: Westway to the World / Dump it on Parliament Revisited on Thursday November 3. Westway to the World is a career retrospective of British punk outfit The Clash, featuring exclusive interviews with the entire band. Complementing this is Dump it on Parliament Revisited which tells the story of how, in 1986, a group of Bedfordshire bands put together a music compilation tape to protest against a proposed nuclear waste dump near Elstow.

Luton favourites UK Subs will be thrilling audiences on Thursday November 10 as they make a welcome return to The Hat Factory. One of the original punk bands formed in 1976 and led by 72 years young Charlie Harper, they will be supported on the night by Knock Off, a hard-hitting trio taking influences from the early UK punk scene.

A spoken word evening called The Revolution will be Vocalised takes place on Thursday November 17. Launched into public consciousness by legendary Radio One DJ John Peel in the early 1980s, performance poet, musician, journalist and political activist Attila the Stockbroker will take to the stage with a mixture of poems, songs and passages from his autobiography Arguments Yard. Other performers on the night include “Marxist Motormouth” Janine Booth, Tim Wells, local artist Nakiliah Tumaini and the evening’s host Lee Nelson.

Following this, punk heroes Steve ‘Abbo’ Abbot and Steve Spon from internationally renowned Luton band UK Decay invite the public to find out all about Luton: Centre of the Punk Rock Universe with a presentation on Thursday November 24 November.

The season signs off with a live performance on Saturday November 26 from The Vibrators, who will be celebrating 35 years of recording and touring. During their long career, The Vibrators have toured with Iggy Pop, Ian Hunter and The Flaming Grooves and have had their songs covered by The Exploited, UK Subs, GBH and REM.

All performances take place at The Hat Factory Arts Centre.

Tickets are available at lutonculture.com or by calling the box office on 01582 878100.