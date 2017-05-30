DJ night to spread the love in Luton

Some of the biggest and best-loved names in Luton’s dance music scene are coming together for an event raising money for charity.

The Big Love Project takes place at Venue 360 in Gipsy Lane on Saturday June 10 in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The DJs involved were fundamental in the dance music movement which swept through the town in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and were well-known through their work for London nightclubs, pirate radio stations and on their own record releases.

Leon Smith, who is helping organise the event, said: “Looking back now, it was much more than just the music. The scene broke down many social barriers and from what I remember kids of all backgrounds, beliefs and ethnicity were united in sharing the dancefloors all over Luton every weekend.

“ In my opinion these guys inspired a generation.”

The evening will showcase dance music from 1989 to present day. It will feature DJs Bruce B, CK Francis, Fingaz, Johnny G and Stumpi.

All proceeds go to British heart foundation to support their research work in understanding and reducing deaths caused by the UKs single biggest killer.

Tickets cost £10. Visit www.thebigloveproject.eventbrite.co.uk to book or for more information.