Enjoy a winter wonderland at Stockwood

Stockwood Discovery Centre is offering visitors a Christmas adventure until Friday, December 23.

The venue has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland where visitors can wander down the starlit street among the Mossman collection of carriages on a journey to meet Santa Claus.

Children and their families will be greeted by friendly snowmen, they will be able to listen to some Christmas tales in the Frozen-themed story area and lovingly build their own Olaf.

Along the way visitors can create a Christmas ornament to take home, decorate a gingerbread man to eat and whip up something sweet for Rudolph in the “reindeer food factory” too.

Children can write a letter to Santa and post it to him at the North Pole.

Then, to really get into the festive spirit, children can show their dance moves at the bedazzling bubble disco and laugh their socks off at the marvellous magic show.

Families can complete the festive experience with a very special visit to Father Christmas himself in a 20-minute interactive experience with Santa and his elves for an additional charge.

Entry to the Christmas at Stockwood experience is £6 per child, plus £1 per accompanying adult, which includes all activities and entertainment, except a visit to Santa.

The visit to Santa and his elves is £4 extra per child.

Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 for more information.