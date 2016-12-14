Feel the magic of theatre with all the family at the Grove in Dunstable

Families are promised some unforgettable experiences in the new season at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

The venue is hosting an array of shows for fans of everything from spectacular circus to full-on wrestling.

If a mystical world of frozen beauty and magical adventure sounds exciting, then prepare the family to be mesmerised by Cirque Enchantment on Thursday, February 2, at 7.30pm. The concert-style cirque production features remarkable choreography, powerful vocals and entrancing circus performers, all to an eclectic musical soundtrack of pop, rock and classical.

Those enthralled by the illusion of theatre can enjoy the magic of Jamie Raven on Friday, February 10, at 7.30pm, sharing his tricks of the magic trade. Jamie Raven burst on to TV screens across the nation during the 2015 series of Britain’s Got Talent, where his magic amazed audiences and even the hard-to-please Simon Cowell. Jamie Raven will share with the audience some of the magic that has astounded audiences all around the world.

And grapple fans will be thrilled with the return of Superslam Wrestling Live, promising an explosion of top talent from worldwide wrestling federations on Saturday, February 18, at 6pm. It’s set to be a truly international Royal Rumble, featuring home-grown favourites such as James Mason, Dynamic Deano and ‘Yes Man’ JD Bryan. It’s star-studded, action-packed and there’s even a chance for some lucky children to meet the wrestlers backstage after the show.

Tickets are on sale now. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for details.