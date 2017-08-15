Five of the best things to do around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a family comedy favourite to a flag-waving classical extravaganza, there's lots to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Joe Pasquale, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, August 17

The unstoppable Joe Pasquale returns to Dunstable with his new show, The Devil in Disguise.

Joe’s devilish sense of humour will be at the forefront of an evening he promises will be a high-octane mix of everything that has seen him remain at the top of his profession for more than 20 years. Witness Joe explain the mysteries of why the four horseman of the apocalypse will be arriving on My Little Ponies, and what Action Man held with those gripping hands. Joe has continued to delight audiences with his live stand-up tours for many years, but his hunger for new challenges has seen him star in theatre shows – the most recent of which was the Monty Python musical Spamalot. He has also voiced characters for Hollywood movies, been crowned King Of The Jungle in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and twirled his way around the rink in Dancing on Ice. The past 12 months have seen Joe performing daredevil antics on the Live at the Palladium shows and make his debut at London’s Comedy Store.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Fairy Finders and Victorians’ Worst Jobs, Wrest Park, until August 25

Things have taken a magical turn at Wrest Park this week as the Fairy Finders to do their thing until Friday August 18. Tiptoe around the gardens to find the smallest, most magical residents. Join Victorian adventurers as they guide visitors around the site and tell you fascinating stories inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s experience with fairies. How many doorways will you find? And a career fair with a difference will round off the summer holiday activities when Victorians’ Worst Jobs takes place from Monday, August 21, to Friday, August 25. Children will get to step back in time and discover the vile Victorian jobs their history teacher is too scared to tell them about – from chimney sweeps to match stick makers to porcelain glazers.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

3 FAMILY

The Time Traveller, Wardown House, Museum and Gallery, August 16

The recently refurbished Wardown House Museum and Gallery is a beautiful place for a grand tour, but some tours this summer are by no means ordinary. Join the Time Traveller on a journey bringing history to life. Whizz through time to help solve puzzles and reveal mysteries - you may even want to blend in by wearing period clothes.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

4 MUSIC

Campbell Park Proms, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, August 18

Favourite songs from opera and musical theatre will ring out at Campbell Park – with the help of an acclaimed soprano.

Ellie Laugharne will join Milton Keynes City Orchestra, under the baton of Damian Iorio.

Ellie will perform a repertoire including Summertime, I Feel Pretty and Somewhere over the Rainbow. Ellie’s powerful voice will also lead the audience in the rousing finale including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory. Ellie began her vocal training at Birmingham Conservatoire having completed a degree in Music at Birmingham University. She is also a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and is currently Associate Artist of Classical Opera. She has performed important roles with many of the great opera companies and orchestras in the UK. Ellie was described by he Guardian as having a “gleaming” voice, while Opera Today has praised her ‘“full, rich soprano”.

Details: theparkstrust.com

5 FAMILY

Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, until September 3

There’s still time to brave Whipsnade Zoo’s new Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy. Visitors will become real wildlife explorers and can put their Bear Grylls-inspired survival skills to the test with a host of invigorating challenges and exciting activities. Visitors can take part in a thrilling assault course, learn how to build shelters and test their knowledge. Intrepid adventurers can also try a selection of wild foods, including fruit, herbs and even mealworms, to gain a sense of how foraging for sustainable and nutritional food sources in the wild could be crucial to survival.

Details: www.zsl.org