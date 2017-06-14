Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From the sounds of cinema to outdoor family theatre, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Dunstable Live – A Night at the Movies, Grove House Gardens, June 17

Enjoy five hours of free live music covering many of the most popular film soundtracks of all time. Kicking of Dunstable Live is the Quentin Tarantino tribute band A Band Apart, bringing you all the iconic tunes from cult classic films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. Moving along, Movies Mayhem will take the audience back to a different era of cinema, with the band playing songs from Fame, Bond, Footloose and Pretty Woman. For the penultimate act, it’s time to get those dancing shoes on for the Bootleg Blues Brothers. These two renowned soul singers, direct from hit touring productions, promise all the antics, fun and lunacy of the Blues Brothers. And headlining the occasion, the A Night at the Movies tribute band will get the crowd singing along to all the most popular songs from their favourite musicals, including Grease, Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing and Saturday Night Fever. There will also be a licensed outdoor bar and food available at the free event, organised by Dunstable Town Council.

Details: www.dunstable.gov.uk

2 MUSIC

Chas & Dave, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 17

The Cockney duo are back on the road with a brand new show entitled Chas & Dave: The Full Story Live. In a career spanning 50 years and counting, they are one of Britain’s longest running and best loved acts, creating a sound that is unique and rocking to boot. Expect the likes of Gertcha, Rabbit, Ain’t No Pleasing You, Snooker Loopy and more.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk

3 CINEMA

Cinema Paradiso, Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton, June 15

Giuseppe Tornatore’s 1988 classic Cinema Paradiso is being screened as part of a season of world cinema at the Hat Factory. The film tells of a famous Italian filmmaker recalling his childhood, when he fell in love with the movies at his village’s theatre, and formed a deep friendship with the theatre’s projectionist. With a music score composed by Ennio Morricone along with his son, Andrea, it won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 62nd Academy Award. Critics often rate the love letter to cinema among the best films ever made, with it being ranked number 27 in Empire magazine’s The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema in 2010. Enjoy this rare opportunity to see it on the big screen.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

4 THEATRE

Peter Pan, Wrest Park, June 16

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present an all new production of Peter Pan in this glorious open-air setting. Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland. There they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, and in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, JM Barrie’s timeless classic is brought to life in a brand new adaptation by award winning writer Laura Turner, with beautifully designed costumes, music and songs.

Details: www.chapterhouse.org

5 FAMILY

Tales from the Shed, Hat Factory Arts Centre, June 17

They’re back and brighter than ever! Luton Culture welcomes families to join Chickenshed for a vibrant and interactive show to occupy your Saturday mornings. Informal, lively and impressively engaging, the performers and the audience share the same space throughout Tales From The Shed, creating an exciting participatory environment and encouraging a lot of noise to help make the story happen.

Using the stage to celebrate diversity, Chickenshed was the brainchild of musician and composer, Jo Collins, and teacher and director, Mary Ward, and started in precisely that – a chicken shed. Their creative processes worked and church halls soon replaced the eponymous chicken shed as more members joined the professional theatre company. Presenting different stories featuring the same lovable characters each month, Chickenshed guarantee fun, silliness, and plenty of colour.

Details: www.lutonculture.com