Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

1 THEATRE

The Switch, Luton Library Theatre, July 22

Award-winning Luton group Next Generation Youth Theatre present a vision of the future the youngsters have devised themselves. It looks back on today: when the world was noisy, when it buzzed, when people walked the land with their eyes down, lost in a device, when people forgot how to look up, people forgot how to talk face to face, and people forgot the importance of people. The show is presented by NGYT’s All Ability Musical Theatre Class.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



2 FAMILY

Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden, throughout summer

There’s plenty to do at this historic venue this summer. Guided tours are given throughout the day which give an insight to how the garden has developed, and there are tours too of the Edwardian farm buildings. Exhibition boards are dotted around the site. The Woodland Walk is an atmospheric area where imaginations can run riot when glancing at the fallen trees and logs – a particular favourite with children. There’s a chance to explore plenty original buildings including the potting shed, with Second World War graffiti, head gardener’s office and mess room.

Details: lutonhooestate.co.uk



3 FAMILY

Houghton Regis Hullabaloo, various venues, until August 1

Performances and activities for all ages are promised at this free festival. It celebrates art, theatre and dance in Houghton Regis and is created by, for and with people from the area along with Houghton Regis Art Town and Full House Theatre. Throughout the month, people will be able to enjoy art in their library with Our Town, an exhibition of photographs by young people from Houghton Regis’ Art Town project. Houghton Regis Town Council will be presenting graffiti art sessions with a professional graffiti artist demonstrating their skills to young people aged eight and above on July 21 to enjoy and try out on their own canvas to take home afterwards. Bringing the festival to a close on August 1 will be new show Memory Lane created by local young people in association with the residents of Red House Court, celebrating the differences and similarities of local lives across the generations.

Details: www.fullhouse.org.uk/hullabaloo



4 THEATRE SCREENING

Angels in America – Part One: Millennium Approaches, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 20

This star-studded and provocative production is broadcast live from the National Theatre. It’s set in the USA in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Angels in America stars Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) alongside Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (The Pass).

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 CONCERT SCREENING

Andre Rieu, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, July 22

For a special treat from The King of Waltz, André Rieu’s legendary annual Maastricht Concert, the most eagerly anticipated cinema event of the year, will be broadcast live at Grove Theatre.

André Rieu is one of the world’s most popular music artists, promising unforgettable musical experiences full of humour, fun and emotion for all ages. Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in André’s Dutch hometown, the spectacular Maastricht Concert features the maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece, Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests. “Every year we find ways to make my hometown concerts a unique experience for our audiences in the square, as well as those who watch us in the cinemas,” said Andre. “We put a lot of time, energy and love into creating something special, some Maastricht magic.” The show Cinemas features host Charlotte Hawkins, who conducts an interview with André Rieu the moment he steps off stage, exclusively for cinema audiences. This year is a particularly special too, as it 30 years since André Rieu started his Johann Strauss Orchestra in his home town, from a small group of musicians rehearsing in a primary school.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk