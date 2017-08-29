Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From magical theatre to a time-travelling weekend, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 3

Based on the fabulous new book by Steven Lee and with magic designed by the legendary Paul Daniels, this spectacular musical adventure about growing up and the importance of family is the perfect feel-good show for big-hearted adults and loving little ones alike. As an extra treat, Steven will be available to sign copies of Don’t Dribble on the Dragon.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Family Fun Day, Brantwood Park, Luton, 11am to 4pm

Luton Community Housing invites everyone to a special day offering fun and games with a theme of health and wellbeing. There will be live music, magicians, face painting and more.

Details: www.lutonhousing.org



3 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 4 to 16

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times returns to Milton Keynes Theatre for a two-week run. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design and five Tony Awards on Broadway including Best Play. It tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15 years old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. Christopher has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



4 FAMILY

The Time Traveller, Wardown House, Museum and Gallery, today (August 30)

The recently refurbished Wardown House Museum and Gallery is a beautiful place for a grand tour, but some tours this summer are by no means ordinary. Join the Time Traveller on a journey bringing history to life. Whizz through time to help solve puzzles and reveal mysteries - you may even want to blend in by wearing period clothes.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



5 FAMILY

Fabulous 1940s weekend, Milton Keynes Museum, September 2 and 3

Milton Keynes Museum is going back in time this weekend. Visitors will be able to step right into history, with all the sights, sounds and events from the decade. All eyes will be looking to the skies with memorial flypasts from two legendary Second World War aircraft – a Spitfire on Saturday and a Dakota on Sunday. And visitors will even have the chance to take the controls in the cockpit of a Spitfire – a replica of the aeroplane flown by wartime flying ace Johnnie Johnson. A vintage tearoom will serve savoury snacks and sweet treats, where guests can be serenaded by forces favourite Miss Lola Lamour.

The dance floor awaits if you fancy moving to the tunes of the era, such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Chattanooga Choo Choo, and if something a little bit stronger than a cup of tea is required to wash it down, stop off at The Angel Inn, which will be serving up perfect pints in the Street of Shops. Visitors will be able to meet some of the people from the period too, and Prime Minister Winston Churchill will be giving rallying speeches, while historian and author Neil Storey will recount some of the many amazing stories of how people survived the air raids.

The Ministry of Food will give advice on how to make a little food go a long way. The Home Guard battalions and the Women’s Home Guard auxiliaries will be on hand at the museum, while the RAF and American GIs will be setting up camp on site and hosting displays. The law at war is recognised too, so you must pay a visit to their interesting pop-up police station – just mind your Ps and Qs in front of the village bobbies. In the garden Mrs Skivvy will be working up a sweat too, cultivating the crops. And aside from all the fabulous 1940s fun, the usual museum attractions will be open all weekend.

Details: www.mkmuseum.org.uk