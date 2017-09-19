Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From poignant drama to legendary divas, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PHOTOGRAPHY

As You Change, So Do I: The Secrets of Street Photography, The Hat Factory, Luton, September 20

Snap up the chance to pick up new tips on street photography using the historic Cultural Quarter of Luton as a backdrop. The Secrets of Street Photography is a free outdoor event presented by Jamie Newell Photography and public arts project As You Change, So Do I. Local photographer Jamie Newell was influenced by a photographer he met in Australia known on Instagram as @legojacker. Old hat factories, shop windows and bustling public spaces make the area around The Hat Factory Arts Centre a street photographer’s dream. The Secrets of Street Photography tutorial will help those new to photography and pros, looking for a new angle, capture that quirky, funny or random moment in a unique urban setting. Bring your own camera phone or camera, imagination and a lot of focus. Meet in The Hat Factory’s reception and be prepared for some people watching outside. This is a free event and is suitable for ages 16 and above. The session runs from 6pm to 7pm.

Details: www.lutonculture.com



2 MUSIC

Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, Salvation Army Worship & Community Centre, Bullpond Lane, Dunstable, September 23

The concert will feature special guests the renowned Codetta Brass, a local Salvation Army brass sextet. The programme will include a selected mix of male voice standards, Welsh hymn tunes, spirituals and popular music from the shows.

Refreshments will be available at the interval. It was during the dark and dreary wartime days with the Vauxhall factory turned to the manufacture of tanks, military trucks that, as a relief to the monotonous hard work, a small group of the workforce formed a male voice choir. The choir has grown and matured from those early beginnings and has established itself as a prominent name in male voice singing circles.

Details: www.vmvc.org



3 THEATRE

Searching for Dr Branovic, TADS Theatre, Conger Lane, Toddington, September 22 and 23

Searching for Dr Branovic is a fast-paced comedy with more than a touch of farce. Emma Tyler mourns the sudden and unexpected death of her husband, Joe. But all is not what it seems and, deep in the bowels of a nearby hospital, something stirs. Enter Detective Inspector Monroe – a grumpy, beleaguered detective who knows a thing or two about the unexpected but is now faced with a mystery that threatens to unhinge his sanity. Discover how Joe managed to walk out of his own post-mortem, how the toaster got dented on both sides, why Monroe has a hole in his right hand and whether Emma Tyler really owns a cat.

Details: www.tadstheatre.org



4 THEATRE

Ladies in Lavender, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, September 22 to 30

A drama full of poignancy comes to the Little Theatre courtesy of Dunstable Rep. The play became a 2004 film directed by Charles Dance and starring Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. Ladies in Lavender tells the tale of sisters Ursula and Janet, who live in a close-knit fishing village in picturesque Cornwall in 1936. The spinsters enjoy music, listening to the radio and knitting. But then, into their serene lives comes a stranger in the form of an unknown young man washed ashore from a shipwreck. The ladies revive him, take him into their home, nurse him and eventually restore him to good health. In time, they discover that the young man is Polish and is a virtuoso violinist. But when he leaves to fulfil his destiny, he leaves behind at least one broken heart.

Details: littletheatre.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 22

It has been five years since the death of Whitney Houston – but her music lives on in an acclaimed show coming to Dunstable. Whitney – Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. The award-winning production features a line-up of musicians and artistes, together with a powerhouse performance in the spirit of Whitney. Young star Shanice Smith will take the audience through three decades of classic hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman and many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk