Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From comedy with cult TV stars to a celebration of Eastern European music, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

Sean Kelly and the Stars of Storage Hunters, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 30

An American reality TV show that has become a cult hit in Britain comes to the stage in Dunstable next this weekend. Storage Hunters has picked up a dedicated following since being broadcast on the channel Dave. Its star, Sean Kelly, the ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer, will be joined by two co-stars, Tarrell ‘T-Money’ Wright and Cameron ‘Green Mile’ Rowe, larger-than-life comedians popular for their high jinks and hilarious bidding styles.

The anarchic show follows a group of eccentric bidders fighting over other people’s abandoned belongings in the hope of striking gold. Audience members are encouraged to bring along a cheeky item from home to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Help for Heroes. The audience will hear about Sean’s remarkable life – he has done everything from holding a Top Secret military clearance and serving a combat tour in Iraq to catching shoplifters as an undercover store detective in Italy, travelling to over 80 countries and headlining the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

His friends T-Money and Green Mile will both perform their own stand up sets and help with the auction finale of the show.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Tony Momrelle, The Bear Club, Luton, September 28

The soul musician has performed with some of the greatest artists in the world. Kick-starting his career as backing vocalist to Gloria Estefan, he went on to tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Sade, Celine Dion, Gospel group Seven and many more.

Many fans will know Tony as the leading male vocalist of Incognito, with who he toured and recorded for more than 16 years before launching his solo career in 2015. Tony’s 2015 album Keep Pushing earned him a nomination for Best Male Vocalist from SoulTracks, with the album’s title track hitting number one in the UK Soul Charts. “I remember the last occasion I played in Luton back in 2009 – when we braved a snowstorm and played to a packed house at the Hat Factory,” said Tony. “Eight years later I’m back with my own band in The Bear Club and looking forward to bringing my selection of songs in front of another enthusiastic crowd.”

Details: tkt.to/jazzcon



3 THEATRE

Searching for Dr Branovic, TADS Theatre, Conger Lane, Toddington, September 29 and 30

Searching for Dr Branovic is a fast-paced comedy with more than a touch of farce. Emma Tyler mourns the sudden and unexpected death of her husband, Joe. But all is not what it seems and, deep in the bowels of a nearby hospital, something stirs. Enter Detective Inspector Monroe – a grumpy, beleaguered detective who knows a thing or two about the unexpected but is now faced with a mystery that threatens to unhinge his sanity. Discover how Joe managed to walk out of his own post mortem examination, how the toaster got dented on both sides, why Monroe has a hole in his right hand and whether Emma Tyler really owns a cat.

Details: www.tadstheatre.org



4 THEATRE

Peter and the Wolf, The Hat Factory, Luton, September 30

Combining imaginative puppetry, physical comedy and fun interaction, this lively performance promises to have children ages four and above jumping for joy.

Join Peter on his hilarious adventure through the fields and forest as he discovers new sounds and noises. Featuring animal antics of singing birds, waddling ducks, sneaky cats, and a rocking wolf. With new music lovingly inspired by Prokofiev’s classic, this is Peter and the Wolf as you’ve never seen it before.

Details: lutonculture.com



5 MUSIC

Kosmos, The Bear Club, Luton, October 2

Luton Music opens its 2017-18 season by celebrating the music of Eastern Europe with violin, viola and accordion trio Kosmos. The musicians offer a combination of tango, Gypsy, Balkan and Japanese music referencing classical composers. Violinist Harriet MacKenzie, viola player Meg Hamilton and accordionist Miloš Milivojević have crafted a programme unique to Kosmos, inspired by music from all around the globe.

Kosmos have performed all over Europe as well as at the UK’s most prestigious music festivals and venues.

Details: lutonmusic.org.uk