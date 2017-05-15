From Mozart to Billy Joel: Jonathan’s songs and stories come to Eaton Bray

Songs by a remarkably diverse range of musicians and composers will be sung by the versatile Jonathan Veira in Eaton Bray on Saturday May 20.

The show promises everything from Billy Joel to Mozart and everything in between, featuring ballads, blues, rock’n’roll, jazz and even opera.

Jonathan will be accompanying himself on the piano, and will also be sharing anecdotes in true raconteur style. He is no stranger to venues that hold thousands of people, but is now choosing to perform his solo show in far more intimate settings.

Jonathan said: “I’m energised by doing these shows because of the closeness and interaction with the audience – I love entertaining people.

“It’s wonderful to be able to incorporate the wide variety of music that I love to perform and I love having the freedom to make people laugh out loud.

“I have had so many funny experiences in my life – none of them planned! If something is going to wrong it is usually when I am around and it always makes people laugh. We all need to laugh more and I believe that the fantastic music and the joyful laughter together make my show unique.”

Jonathan has been singing opera around the world for nearly 30 years while developing his solo show, which has spawned two DVDs and nine gospel CDs.

The Songs and Tales Tour comes to St Mary’s church in Eaton Bray at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10. Call 01525 222288 or 07983 153214 to book or for more information about the show.