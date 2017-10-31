Get the inside track on cycling at Dunstable show

An acclaimed show celebrating the rise of cycling from maligned pastime to one of Britain’s most heralded sports is coming to Dunstable.

Television presenter and best-selling author Ned Boulting brings Bikeology to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday, November 8. It promises a breakneck descent through the history of the sport followed by a lung-bursting climb into the present day.

The show examines what drives the cyclist. From the humble commuter to the winner of the Tour de France, Boulting takes an off-centre look at what it means to ride a bike, drawing on his own underwhelming adventures in the saddle to his 14 summers spent hurtling around France in pursuit of the sport’s biggest names including no less than Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and, of course, Lance Armstrong.

From the highs of the 2012 London Olympics to the lows of the Armstrong era to the delivery of mysterious packages, Ned has been in the thick of the action for the last two decades and offers unparalleled first-hand insight into the world of cycling.

Ned said: “The passion for the bicycle is a love that transcends parochial division and allows the soul to soar, as the cycling spirit is set freewheeling its way to ever greater bicycle-related ecstasies.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.