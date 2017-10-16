Half-term family fun galore in Luton

Luton’s arts centres, museums and libraries have plenty going on to stave off boredom this half-term.

The fun starts at the Hat Factory on Saturday October 21 with a charming and inventive tale called Jack and the Beans Talk. Mirroring the classic children’s tale with almost the same name, Jack swaps his cow for some magic beans and after disposing of them, starts to hear a whispering in the breeze and a rumble in the sky.

Featuring singing beans, rod puppets, an enormous beanstalk, bags of gold and a smelly old giant, Jack and the Beans Talk is a cautionary tale about what might happen if you throw things out of the window.

By the Light of the Moon is a heartwarming tale of difference and friendship, magic and wonder - a cat who is afraid of the dark and an owl who is not wise. Performing in various Luton venues from Saturday October 21, discover what happens in the magical hours between twilight an dawn.

Blown Away is a joyous daptation of Rob Biddulph’s debut book which won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prizein 2015.The production follows Penguin Blue as she make her windswept journey from theAntarctic to Jungle Paradise and is packed full of spectacular circus skills, magical puppetry and catchy live music. The performance starts at 2pm on Monday October 23 at the Hat Factory with a free pre- show puppetry workshop starting at 1pm.

Join the fantastical Time Traveller as he takes visitors on a journey bringing history to life with performances at Wardown House Museum. Whizz through time as you help him solve puzzles and reveal mysteries. The performances are running on Tuesday October 24 and Wednesday October 25 October.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the partition of India, the Hat Factory is playing host to Child of the Divide, a remarkable story of family, identity and belonging, on Friday October 27.

The last of Luton’s half term theatrical productions is The Girl and the Giraffe, a sensitive show about wellbeing and friendship, enchantingly told from a child’s perspective. at the Hat Factory on Saturday October 28.

Visit www.lutonculture.com for full details and to book tickets.