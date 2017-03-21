Jazz greats to be celebrated by Luton youngsters

Young talent will jazz up Luton this week with a concert celebrating the centenary of some of the giants of the genre.

Luton Sixth Form College will play host to jazz development company Tomorrow’s Warriors, who will perform with a group of young people from Luton.

The event marks 100 years since the birth of composer ‘Tadd’ Dameron, vocalist Ella Fitzgerald, trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, pianist Thelonious Monk, drummer Buddy Rich and percussionist Mongo Santamaria.

Fish Krish, special projects manager at Tomorrow’s Warriors, said: “We aim to inspire young people and give them the opportunity to explore jazz and their own creativity whilst celebrating these six extraordinary jazz artists who have had such a huge and lasting impact on the genre.”

The Jazz Ticket project gives young musicians aged 11 to 18 throughout the country the opportunity to work with leading jazz professionals and develop their performance and improvisation skills, whilst exploring the history of the genre.

Kerry Watson, Music Service Manager of Luton Music Service, said: “It’s a great honour to be working alongside the highly-skilled tutors from Tomorrows Warriors once again.

“We are delighted to offer our students the opportunity to perform at the highest standard and to see the world-class jazz ensemble Nu Civilisation Orchestra in concert on the same day.”

The event takes place on Friday March 24 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Admission is free. Visit www.thejazzticket.co.uk to book or for more information.