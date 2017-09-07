Johnny Cash tribute heads to Dunstable

It’s not every tribute act that’s endorsed by the family of the star being impersonated.

But Clive John’s resemblance to Johnny Cash is so striking that he has the backing of the Man in Black’s granddaughter, Roseanne Cash.

Clive is bringing the Johnny Cash Roadshow to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Friday, September 15, with audiences promised the most authentic experience possible.

Clive said: “I always loved his music – it was the background to my youth.

“I loved the richness of his voice and there was something about the way he sang – it was never just another song, there was real emotion there. And I could really feel it.”

Clive was already a successful singer-songwriter when he started including some of the country icon’s classics in his repertoire.

Clive added: “People were saying I sounded more like Johnny Cash than he did.

“Then when the movie about his life, Walk the Line, came out in 2005, it appealed to the youngsters and broadened the audience.”

Clive recalls the electric atmosphere at his first tribute act and said: “Since then we’ve built the show up and up.”

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is now a tour de force with Clive, the Carter Sisters, a live band and brass section.

The night incorporates old favourites like Ring of Fire and Kris Kristofferson’s Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22 or £20 for concessions. Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 602080 to book.