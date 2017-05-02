Light and dark blend on stage in top comedy coming to Dunstable

Olivier award-winning comedy Hysteria comes to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable this month.

Terry Johnson’s farce is set in 1938 in Hampstead, London. Sigmund Freud has fled Nazi-occupied Austria and settled in leafy Swiss Cottage. But when Salvador Dalí pays a visit, and discovers a naked woman in the closet, intoxicating mayhem ensues.

The show is presented by London Classic Theatre and stars Summer Strallen, Ged McKenna and John Dorney. It will be staged on Tuesday, May 16, at 7.30pm and Wednesday, May 1,7 at 2.30pm.

John Dorney, who plays Dalí, said: “Farce is not simple. Farce at its best is complex, intricately structured writing, played with precision timing that aims to look effortless.

“Hysteria is a play that refuses to stick to a single genre. I think it’s the contrast that is the genius of it. The darker moments make the comedy funnier, and the silliness makes the depths all the sadder. It’s a dazzling piece of work and it’s been a privilege to work on it.”

Summer Strallen said: “Without giving too much away, the issues Jessica brings to Freud are extremely complex and confusing, so having the opportunity to try to unravel them and unpick the labyrinth of her mind has been extremely satisfying.”

Tickets cost £16 with discounts for concessions and wheelchair users. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit grovetheatre.co.uk to book.