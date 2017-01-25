Music of Elton and Macca on way to Dunstable

Award-winning tributes to some of the biggest names in pop history are on their way to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable in the coming weeks.

Macca: The Concert celebrates the music and life Paul McCartney on Thursday March 9 at 7.30pm. It stars West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti, who has played McCartney in the musical Let It Be. The show features tate of the art video projection to present all the best of Paul McCartney hits from his solo career to a selection of Beatles favourites.

Winners of the National Tribute Awards 2016, Paul Bacon and the Ultimate Elton band celebrate the music of Elton John in I’m Still Standing: The Elton John Songbook, on Friday March 10 at 7.30pm. Prepare those voices for ballads such as Your Song, Candle in the Wind and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, as well as those dancing shoes for the uptempo dance floor classics Crocodile Rock and I’m Still Standing to name a few.

The songs of Abba remain timeless. From Waterloo to Thank You For The Music, their record-breaking songs continue to thrill all generations. Now, the UK’s original ABBA tribute presents Abbamania, a night out dancing in the aisles in a live concert on Saturday March 25 at 7.30pm.

And following its West End debut, You Win Again is coming to the Grove to tell the story of The Bee Gees on Saturday April 1 at 7.30pm. Expect the likes of Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman and many more!

Ticket prices vary. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.