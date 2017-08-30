A music festival to help the homeless

The organiser of a festival is appealing for the public’s help to raise money to help the homeless in Dunstable.

Sophie Claridge, of Dunstable, is organising the festival to raise money to make resource packages for homeless people and help them get back on their feet.

The festival, sponsored by Pebble Music, is on Saturday, September 9, at The Secret Sanctuary in Dunstable Downs, from 11am till 5pm.

Sophie said: “We decided we wanted to help the homeless because of the way they are easily overlooked in society. Many people are quick to assume that they are solely responsible for the position they are in and prefer to turn a blind eye, but a lot of homeless people are living on the streets through no fault or choice of their own. Once on the streets, it is very difficult to find a solution to the dilemma.

“We want to raise money for the resource packages and we hope the festival will raise awareness of small acts of kindness. The money raised will be spent on items for the packages.”

There will be live bands, a bouncy castle, a reptile show and a variety of stalls. For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/ydysdsxs