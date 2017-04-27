‘Book of Mormon’ star in Luton

One of the stars of a West End musical is coming to Luton this bank holiday Sunday, performing a medley of Broadway and Hollywood hits.

Reece Kerridge, who starred in the Book of Mormon during its 2013 and 2016 runs in the West End, will be appearing at The California Inn on Chapel Street this Sunday.

Entertainment director David Rhys said: “He’s actually just left the cast two or three weeks ago and we’re delighted he’s coming to Luton for a one-off show.

“He has a fantastic voice and he’s going to be singing hits from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood.”

Reece will take to the stage at around 11pm on Sunday, April 30.

Visit www.cali-bars.co.uk for more information.