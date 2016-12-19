How life experiences and Bob Dylan have combined to influence artist

Eastbourne singer/songwriter Ben Westwood has released debut single release Falling from his upcoming album Sing Like Your Life Depends On It due out in early 2017.

Ben launched his single with a live gig at the Printers Playhouse at the end of November.

Much of his music draws on his life experiences - the death of his wife from cancer and subsequent struggles as a single father - to offer an honest, powerful portrait of grief, defiance and hope.

Ben’s music has been played on BBC Radio and he has played at venues throughout the South East, including Ronnie Scott’s in London. After becoming a widower Ben was also interviewed on This Morning, and he occasionally writes for newspapers and magazines about life as a single father.

His music is not just cathartic, however, Ben is active politically, and the irreverent yet insightful ‘Brexit Blues’ was covered across the media in Sussex.

Ben describes his music as “alternative pop with a spiritual heart”, blending blues, folk, soul and rock, with emotive lyrics, driving rhythms and strong melodies.

Of Falling he said: “The song is about the precariousness of love. Those moments when you are not sure if the other person feels the same. Are you falling down a hole with unrequited love or is this really falling in love? It’s a special song to me because I wrote most of it weeks before my wife was first diagnosed with cancer, so the precariousness is real. But there’s also an innocence about the song that I appreciate. It’s almost like a postcard from a previous life.”

He grew up in the Midlands and East Sussex, and began writing songs as a teenager. After studying music in London, he channelled his creative energies into a writing career. Ben spent several years as a journalist in London before writing travel books in South America. Ben’s world was turned upside down when his wife died of cancer in June 2013.

As a widowed single father he began to channel his emotions into songwriting. The album ‘Sing Like Your Life Depends On It’ began to take shape and will be released in early in the New Year.

Ben lists among his musical influences The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, and Coldplay.

