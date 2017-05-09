Looking out for top musicians

The Ewe & Lamb pub is calling on musicians to take part in a national music talent competition for the chance to win £5,000 and the opportunity to perform at the O2 in London.

The pub on Luton Road is calling on Dunstable musicians of all genres to take part in Greene King’s Live At Your Local music talent competition.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at the Ewe & Lamb before heading to the first round heats and regional finals.

The overall winner will play in the final at the Indigo live music venue at the O2 in London, receive £5,000, a day in the recording studio and will be given their weight in beer.

The winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

Anthony Nocol-Salusbury, general manager at the Ewe & Lamb, said: “Pubs are the traditional home of music, playing a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists - from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran to U2 and Elton John.

“We know that Dunstable has got some serious talent, and we can’t wait to hear what local singing sensations have to offer!”

To enter, musicians need to pick up an application form at the Ewe & Lamb throughout May before the competition starts in June.

For more information about the competition visit: www.greeneking.co.uk/music.