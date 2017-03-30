Owning the crown as top Elvis tribute

Fans of Elvis will not want to miss a performance this summer in Eastbourne from a man who has mastered in tributes to the King.

Ben Portsmouth brings his amazing new show to the Winter Garden on Friday July 28. Ben is a multi-talented musician, singer, and songwriter who had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age.

Now he His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care Of Elvis band.

Audiences and promoters quickly realized that this was someone with a special talent. He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on-stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they were watching the great man himself.

This talent saw Ben rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis Tribute Artists in the UK.

In 2006 Ben was voted the best Elvis at the prestigious international Elvis festival at Porthcawl Wales, the largest of its kind in Europe. He was the youngest competitor and was the total opposite to the stereotypical Elvis impersonator – he was sexy, didn’t need a wig and was wearing the most authentic outfits flown in from America.

Success in the UK was followed by success in Europe and Ben qualified to represent Europe in the final of the “Images of the King” contest in Memphis 2010 to find the World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist.

It was a daunting task to be competing against the best Elvis Tribute artists in what is effectively Elvis’s backyard. However, Ben was up to the task, inspired no doubt by his first visit to Graceland. Ben was voted World Champion ETA by both the judges and the public vote. When Ben returned to the USA some months later and won again at another major Elvis festival near New York the global Elvis industry sat up and took notice. No Elvis Tribute Artist had made a first-time appearance at two consecutive major festivals casino online in America and walked away the winner of both.

In August 2012, Ben made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, making Ben the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

This success has led to offers from US promoters and all over the world for Ben to headline shows and in 2013 Ben was chosen to headline a special Elvis week on the David Letterman show. Ben’s career in Europe has also taken off where he is playing on the biggest stages to audiences across Europe that are measured in thousands.