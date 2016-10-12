Pebble Music School introduces new orchestra for young people

Pebble Music School is encouraging young people to take part in their new project, an orchestra for Dunstable.

The music school is based at Watling Lower School and holds workshops for children and adults.

The orchestra will be open to all musical abilities and the school hopes it will acts as a stepping stone for students to progress to larger bands and orchestras.

Chris Taverner, music teacher, said: “It’s not an orchestra in the traditional sense, probably more of an ensemble with players of varying abilities getting together from various schools and making music in the town.

“Hopefully it would act as a stepping stone to the larger, more advanced bands orchestras available in the area as students progress and become more proficient in their instruments.”

If you are interested, email info@pebble-music.co.uk.