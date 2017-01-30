Pete Tong performs in Bedford

One of the most famous DJs in the country will be making a rare UK appearance for a new venue opening up in Bedfordshire.

Pete Tong, best known for spinning the discs on Radio One, will appear at the opening party of Empire in Bedford on Friday March 3.

The event runs from 10pm through to 4am while also appearing are B.Traits and Icarus.

Organisers Taste the Punch have said that this is one of a handful of appearances Pete Tong is making in the United Kingdom.

He is the host of programmes such as Essential Mix and Essential Selection on Radio One. Pete has also worked as a record producer, and is regarded by many critics as the global ambassador for electronic music.

It has been a busy time for the DJ as he has recently been involved in the compliation album Classic House which was released in November last year.

Peter worked alongside Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra for the album which mixes classical music and house anthems.

B.Traits is a Canadian DJ, record producer, remixer and radio presenter. Her debut single Fever featuring vocals from Elisabeth Troy, peaked at number 36 on the UK Singles Chart in 2012.

Icarus meanwhile are a two piece act from Bristol who are about to makr a break through in the music scene.

Anyone looking to book tickets for the event is urged to do so quickly as tickets are fast selling out.

They cost £25 excluding fees. For further information about the event or to book tickets in advance visit www.tastethepunch.com.