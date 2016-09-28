Petroc joins in to open Luton concert series

A new season of Music on Mondays begins in Luton on October 3 at a special performance narrated by radio favourite Petroc Trelawny.

The concert will be held in honour of former Luton Music chairman Chris Thomas, who has served the club for 43 years. He was asked to choose a programme involving some of his favourite artists and he has invited piano duo Anthony Goldstone and Caroline Clemmow to revisit Antony Hopkins’s Luton Variations and Saint-Saëns’s Carnival of the Animals.

They will be joined by soprano Christine Bunning and Luton Music’s new president, Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawny.

Caroline Clemmow and her husband Anthony Goldstone comprise a prominent piano duo whose recitals and recordings have received acclaim from public and critics alike.

Described by The New York Times as “a man whose nature was designed with pianos in mind,” Anthony Goldstone is recognised as one of Britain’s most respected pianists, a judgement confirmed when the BBC issued his performance of Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto at the London Promenade Concerts in their CD series Radio Classics.

Numerous London appearances have included important solo recitals and Promenade Concerts, notably the Last Night, after which Benjamin Britten wrote to him: “Thank you most sincerely for that brilliant performance of my Diversions. I wish I could have been at the Royal Albert Hall to join in the cheers.”

The concert takes place at Luton Library Theatre at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £16 for adults including seniors and £10 for concessions. Call 01582 878100 to book.