Popular thriller goes musical in Luton

A Daphne du Maurier thriller will be performed in the atmospheric setting of St Andrew’s church in Luton this month.

Richard Cowling’s musical adaptation of the ever-popular gothic novel Jamaica Inn will be staged from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday May 20.

Set in Cornwall in the early 1800s, it tells the story of Mary Yellan, who comes to live with her downtrodden aunt and mysterious uncle at the dark and lonely Jamaica Inn on Bodmin Moor.

Something dangerous is going on and Mary is determined to discover the secrets of her Uncle Joss and his unsavoury colleagues.

The show is being staged by St Andrew’s Players. Michael Niles, who plays Joss Merly, said: “There is something very refreshing about playing a totally unpleasant character.

“There are no limits and you can really cut loose. Joss Merlyn gives me that freedom and the fabulous songs allow me free reign to be a thoroughly hissable villain.”

Chairman Frances Hall, who plays Mrs Bassett, said: “Richard has done an exceptional job of transforming Du Maurier’s Gothic masterpiece into a piece of inspirational and truly evocative theatre. I recently described the music to a friend as Sondheim meets Howard Goodall,”

The show runs at 7.45pm each evening.

Visit www.standram.co.uk or call 07778 241457 to book.