Romantic tale at Wrest Park

Visitors to Wrest Park at the beginning of next month will be able to enjoy a new take on a classic novel by Charlotte Bronte.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company present Jane Eyre at the Bedfordshire venue on Friday September 1.

Young governess Jane Eyre arrives at the mysterious Thornfield Hall deep in the Yorkshire moors and meets enigmatic Mr Rochester.

So begins this most unforgettable of love stories.

When a secret from the past returns to haunt them, can Jane and Rochester’s passion survive the forces that might tear them apart forever?

This has been adapted from Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel, Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents one of the greatest romances of English literature.

This beautiful story of undying love is brought alive under a summer sky at some of the most exquisite open-air venues across both the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour started in June and the date at Wrest park will be the final date at the end of more than three months of touring.

The doors open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are £15 for adults, £10 for children and £44 for family entrance made up of two adults and two children excluding fees.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call 0370 333 1181 or visit www.chapterhouse.org

