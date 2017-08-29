See top prankster Lee Nelson at Dunstable theatre

One of the world’s most notorious pranksters has announced a show in Dunstable this autumn.

Simon Brodkin, better known as alter-ego Lee Nelson, is bringing his new show Serious Joker to the Grove Theatre on Thursday November 2.

After a year that saw him make the acquaintance of some of the world’s most prominent personalities, including President Donald Trump and Simon Cowell, Channel 4 secured exclusive access to Simon in 2016, as he lifted the lid on the months of meticulous planning and preparation that go into pulling off a successful stunt.

Simon created one of the 2015’s most memorable images when, as Premier League footballer Jason Bent, he showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter in bank notes at the organisations headquarters in Zurich, live on TV in front of world’s press.

Previously Simon has joined Kanye West onstage during the rapper’s headline set at Glastonbury, gate-crashed a prime-time Saturday night broadcast of The X Factor, and joined the England football team ahead of their flight to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He has hosted and twice appeared as a guest on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), and has also performed on shows including Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV) and The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC One), as well as releasing a live stand-up DVD.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.