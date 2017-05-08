Sisters doing it for themselves in hit musical in Dunstable

The smash-hit musical Sister Act promises to bring feel-good fun when it is staged in Dunstable this month.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith and featuring original music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, the show boasts dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco. It has been seen by six million people worldwide.

Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. The show is a tribute to the power of friendship and music.

It will be presented by Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society, the award-winning company responsible in recent years for the likes of The King and I, Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray and Legally Blonde.

The show comes to the Grove Theatre on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm and Saturday, May 27, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Call 01582 60 20 80 or see www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.