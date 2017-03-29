Something for everyone in new season at the Grove in Dunstable

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable has announced its programme for the summer season – promising something for everyone.

Live children’s theatre includes a fantastical new Easter pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz, starring Ashleigh and Pudsey, winners of Britain’s Got Talent, and comedy favourite Bobby Davro.

CBeebies’ favourite double act from Show Me Show Me star in The Chris & Pui Show, mesmerising bubble tricks come to the venue courtesy of The Amazing Bubble Man and there’s an arty adventure with Mister Maker and the Shapes Live!

The line-up of comedians this season includes Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Brian Conley and Joe Pasquale. Summer 2017 also hosts the All-Star Stand Up Tour with a line-up of four top TV comedians.

Live & Encore screenings continue this season, broadcast live or as repeats from some of the world’s most prestigious venues. The Royal Shakespeare Company presents a special Rome season with a trio of Shakespeare’s most thrilling plays, including Julius Caesar, Antony & Cleopatra and Titus Andronicus. Screenings this season also include performances from world-famous tenor Jonas Kauffmann in Otello, as well as Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.

Chas & Dave are stopping off at the Grove, with top tribute acts including Supreme Queen, The Quo Experience, while Dominic Kirwan is joined by Lisa Stanley to celebrate a rich musical heritage from two of Ireland’s greatest entertainers.

Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk for full details.