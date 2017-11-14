Soul star Kele to light up Luton

An evening of top quality soulful music is promised in Luton with top vocalist Kele le Roc in her first performance at the Bear Club.

At the event, organised by Focus on Jazz, Kele performs with the Peter Honegan Band in a one-off collaboration.

Kele’s album Everybody’s Somebody included two top 10 singles and won her a host of accolades, including two Mobo Awards as Best Newcomer and for Best Single, My Love.

Kele has worked with some of the biggest names on the international funk, jazz and soul scene including Courtney Pine, Coolio and Omar.

In addition, she has made a name for herself as a dancer, TV presenter and clothes and jewellery designer, and has recently been touring and recording with Basement Jaxx, Roger Sanchez and Gorgon City.

Support on the night will come courtesy of Zola Marcelle, who will be familiar to many Luton musicians as a prominent singer with the Luton Gospel Community Choir. Likened to Lauryn Hill and Laura Mvula, Zola will be showcasing her newly released EP, A Peaceful War.

The event, on Friday, November 24, is completed with the inclusion of Starpoint FM DJ Paul Goldsmith, who will once again play the best in soul and jazz, and host Lee Drummond.

Visit http://tkt.to/FocusOnJ to book.